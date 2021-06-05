Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $424.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

