Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 8,217 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

