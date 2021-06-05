Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 18,632 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 708,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,132. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

