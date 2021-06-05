Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NKTR stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

