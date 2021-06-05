Needham & Company LLC Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $198.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $112.41 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

