National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.14

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 11364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after buying an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

