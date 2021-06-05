National Bankshares Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$41.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$37.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.47. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.39 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The firm has a market cap of C$15.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

