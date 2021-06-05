National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NTIOF opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.