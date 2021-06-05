National Bank Financial Comments on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.08 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $421.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

