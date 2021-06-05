Nandakumar Cheruvatath Sells 6,400 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETN opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

