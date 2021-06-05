MyWish Trading 21.6% Lower This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $9,080.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

