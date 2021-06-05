Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Head-To-Head Survey

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Muscle Maker and J D Wetherspoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39% J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Muscle Maker and J D Wetherspoon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.69 -$10.10 million N/A N/A J D Wetherspoon $1.59 billion 1.45 -$123.18 million ($2.27) -42.33

Muscle Maker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J D Wetherspoon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Muscle Maker shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Muscle Maker and J D Wetherspoon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A J D Wetherspoon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Muscle Maker beats J D Wetherspoon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.