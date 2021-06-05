MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $1.12 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $70,570,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,187,000.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $137.80 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.58. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

