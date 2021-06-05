MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,662,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNA. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

