MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $510,417,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $168,660,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $133,216,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $90,126,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $54,927,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,959 shares of company stock worth $585,113. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNL opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

