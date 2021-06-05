MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 72,460 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ IART opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.03. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock valued at $69,256,824 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.