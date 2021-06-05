MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 8,616 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lyft by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,908,173 shares of company stock worth $257,159,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

