MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $5,617,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,413 shares of company stock worth $5,198,608. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

