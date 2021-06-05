MU DANK (DANK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,954.00

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, MU DANK has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One MU DANK coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $665,833.01 and $20,954.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038100 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK Profile

DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,855,408 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

