MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $847.80 Million

Brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $847.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.23 million and the highest is $855.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $834.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NYSE MSM opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623 over the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

