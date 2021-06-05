Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOV. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $676.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,408 shares of company stock valued at $340,473 in the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 185,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

