Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

NYSE MSI opened at $209.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.38. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $211.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.