Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $11.80 Million in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 181,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WPP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WPP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

