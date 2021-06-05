Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $17.99 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 176.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $49.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

