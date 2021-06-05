Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 25,868 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 293.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

