Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 202,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IONS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

IONS opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

