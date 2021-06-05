Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 33,218 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after buying an additional 416,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

