Morgan Stanley Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPLK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.07. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

