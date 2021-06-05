Morgan Stanley Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $120.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.79.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,633 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,251. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,203,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

