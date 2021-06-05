Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.59 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.96.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. Research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 22.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

