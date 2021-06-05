Mizuho Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $255.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $206.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -481.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

