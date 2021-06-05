Mizuho Lowers Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brother Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. Brother Industries has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $47.91.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.