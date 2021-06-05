Mizuho Lowers Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brother Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. Brother Industries has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $47.91.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

