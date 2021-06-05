Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $212,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 63,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $1,827,000.

NYSE:SQM opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.13. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

