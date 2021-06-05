Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stake Increased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 58.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,802,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

