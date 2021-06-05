Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $47,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

