Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.90. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.15.

Shares of MCHP traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.38. 1,433,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

