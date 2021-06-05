Michael Rice Sells 802 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

