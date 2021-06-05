MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MFV stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48.
About MFS Special Value Trust
