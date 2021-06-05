Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.89 ($10.46).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Tuesday. Metro has a 1-year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

