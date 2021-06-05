Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 109.70 ($1.43). Approximately 375,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 951,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £189.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.92.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Robert Sharpe purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Metro Bank Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.