Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.75.

Methanex stock opened at C$44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$24.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -11.55%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

