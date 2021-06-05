Metaverse ETP Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.87 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $288,353.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,439,548 coins and its circulating supply is 78,439,451 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

