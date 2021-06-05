Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,580 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

MRK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.11. 12,594,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

