Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $53,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $256.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $208.51 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.41.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

