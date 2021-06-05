Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases 750,692 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 750,692 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 3.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $208,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

