MenaPay Price Hits $0.0118 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.58 million and $747.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.89 or 0.01017549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.80 or 0.10077735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00053844 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

