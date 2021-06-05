Melon Price Tops $38.88 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Melon coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.01021506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.16 or 0.10133900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00053767 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.