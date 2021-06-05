Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE MDLA opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

