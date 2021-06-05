M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Given New GBX 199 Price Target at Numis Securities

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price target hoisted by Numis Securities from GBX 194 ($2.53) to GBX 199 ($2.60) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Tuesday.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

LON SAA opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.83 million and a P/E ratio of -152.00. M&C Saatchi has a 1-year low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40).

In related news, insider Gareth Davis purchased 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.