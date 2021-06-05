MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MaxLinear were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.